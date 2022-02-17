Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Immersion worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immersion by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

