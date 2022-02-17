Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $271,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,337 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

