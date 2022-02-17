Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 37.3% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunOpta by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SunOpta by 14.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in SunOpta by 101.8% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

STKL stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

