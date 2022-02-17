Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $250,000 in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $624.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

