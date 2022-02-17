Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 78,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.87.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

