e-Money Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and $660,723.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.00 or 0.07115957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,540.90 or 0.99995472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.