East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Up 48.8% in January

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 575,500 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 955,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95. East Stone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

