Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 935,247 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

