Edgeware Price Tops $0.0047 (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $845,869.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00106845 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,692,696,814 coins and its circulating supply is 6,004,250,188 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

