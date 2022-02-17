Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

EFGSY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

