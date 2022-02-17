Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 43.9% in January

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EARN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 49.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $117,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EARN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 103,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

