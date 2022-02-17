Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $40.20. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,083. Employers has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Employers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

