Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $293,000 Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

