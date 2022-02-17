Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $240,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
