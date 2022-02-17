Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,283.57 ($30.90).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.78) to GBX 2,590 ($35.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.30) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Entain alerts:

LON:ENT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,699 ($22.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,337. The stock has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.61. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.