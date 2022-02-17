EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $776.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $824.00 to $776.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.78.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM traded down $8.04 on Thursday, reaching $442.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.67. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.