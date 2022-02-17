EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,126,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 745,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,251.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

EQBBF remained flat at $$36.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

