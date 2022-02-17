Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.27 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share.

Shares of EQIX traded up $18.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $691.61. The stock had a trading volume of 766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,249. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

