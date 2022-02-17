Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives $19.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. Equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.