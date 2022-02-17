Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.76. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 41.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 83.6% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

