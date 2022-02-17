EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 468,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $473.49 million, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 373,537 shares of company stock worth $5,390,060 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EverQuote by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

