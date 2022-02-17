Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 202,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

