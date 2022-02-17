ExNetwork Token Price Down 9.2% This Week (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $8.74 million and $25,474.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About ExNetwork Token

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

