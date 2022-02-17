EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 185,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EZFL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 22,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in EzFill during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EzFill during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

