EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 185,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EZFL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46.
In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 22,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EzFill Company Profile
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
