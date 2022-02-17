F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $50,468.04 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $50,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $201.14. 17,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average of $215.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

