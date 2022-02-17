FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Announces Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
FARO Technologies stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 5,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,195. The company has a market cap of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15.
A number of analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.