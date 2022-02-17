FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Announces Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO Technologies stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 5,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,195. The company has a market cap of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

