Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 767,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 978,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,247,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

