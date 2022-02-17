Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $9.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,585,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.37.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

