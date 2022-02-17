Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $131.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.39. 375,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,526. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

