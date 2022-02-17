Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Feel Foods stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Feel Foods has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Get Feel Foods alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Feel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.