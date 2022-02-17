First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

QQEW stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,332. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

