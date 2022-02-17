First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 192,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

