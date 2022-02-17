FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,561. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FMC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in FMC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.