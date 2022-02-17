Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,082,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

