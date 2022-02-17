Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires $36,768.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FORA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forian by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 331,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forian by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forian by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

