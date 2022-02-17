Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $238,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $315.05. 13,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.44 and a 200-day moving average of $316.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

