Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

