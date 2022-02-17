Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,653. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FOX by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in FOX by 62.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 32.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 16.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

