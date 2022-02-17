Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. FOX has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FOX by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FOX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in FOX by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FOX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.