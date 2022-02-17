Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,550 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

