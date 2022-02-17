Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.01% of Ardmore Shipping worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.