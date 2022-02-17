Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $152,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.05 on Thursday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
