Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $152,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.05 on Thursday. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.