Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FFHL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

FFHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.