GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.710-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.