GameCredits Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $231,780.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00288151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,580,280 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

