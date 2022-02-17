Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,780,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 27,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,749. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $558.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

