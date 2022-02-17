GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

GCMG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.