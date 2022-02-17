Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Up 5.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 13,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 619,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

