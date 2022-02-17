Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 5.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91. 19,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 687,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 622,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

