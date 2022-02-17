Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.